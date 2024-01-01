Robotaxi
'One of the Most Important Events': Is Tesla Finally Revealing Its Robotaxi with Full Self-Driving?
Elon Musk's vision for robotaxis looks like a combination of Airbnb and Uber.
Waymo Is the Second Automated Driving Company in 2 Days to Face an Investigation
This week, Waymo announced it makes 50,000 paid robotaxi rides weekly.
Waymo's Driverless Robotaxi Fleet Is Making 50,000 Trips Per Week — Here's Where the Cars Are Headed Next
The driverless cars are currently in three cities and booking an average of five trips a minute.
Uber and Motional Bring Robotaxi Service to Las Vegas
Uber's Las Vegas network will be the first to offer Motional autonomous vehicles.