Series B funding
Zouk Secures USD 10 Mn in Series B Funding Led by Aavishkaar Group
With the raised funds, the Mumbai-based brand aims to expand its exclusive brand outlets to 75 stores, enhance marketing efforts, strengthen its supply chain, and invest in talent across multiple areas.
Instant Food Brand Yu Raises INR 55 Cr in Series B Funding to Accelerate Growth
With the raised funds, the consumer food brand aims to expand its distribution channels and strengthen its product offerings, especially in its newly launched range of 100% fruit juices.
Everstage Announces USD 30 Mn Series B Funding and INR 5 Cr ESOP Buyback
The newly acquired funds will be used to enhance Everstage's product capabilities and expand its in-house professional services.
Neuron7.ai Secures USD 44 Mn in Series B Led by Former Salesforce Co-CEO's Firm, Smith Point Capital
The new funding will drive product innovation and enterprise growth, enhancing service-specific AI solutions while deepening integration into CRM, chat, and service workflows for improved efficiency.
GIVA Jewellery Closes Extended Series B Funding with INR 255 Cr Investment Led by Premji Invest
The fine jewellery brand plans to leverage the funds to expand its offline presence and enhance its lab-grown diamond offerings while facilitating strategic investor exits.
Fintech Firm BASIC Home Loan Bags USD 10.6 Mn to Drive Innovation in Underserved Housing Market
Mortgage distribution platform plans to use the fresh funding to broaden market reach, develop its lending portfolio, and strengthen technological expertise.