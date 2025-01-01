Servicenow

Growth Strategies

Several Tailwinds Powering ServiceNow India's Growth: Sumeet Mathur

Over the past decade, the company's presence in India has transformed into a microcosm of its global organization. The India team has tripled in size in just two years, with 1 in 3 ServiceNow engineers globally now based in India.

By Ayushman Baruah
Business News

Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real

ServiceNow is among the most durable software stocks, expected to sustain a 20% growth pace for the foreseeable future. Analysts lift targets in 2025.

Business News

ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains

ServiceNow stock is down 11% after issuing weaker-than-hoped for guidance, but bullish analyst sentiment means a sell-off could create a better entry point

Technology

AI Will Drive 2.73 Million New Tech Jobs in India by 2028: ServiceNow Report

India is on track to increase its workforce from 423.73 million in 2023 to 457.62 million by 2028, reflecting a net gain of 33.89 million workers.