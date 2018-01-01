Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
Marketing
The 4 Most Common Troubleshooting Scenarios and What to Do About Them
When your Facebook ads tank, use these tips to figure out what went wrong so you can change them and get them working for you.
Advertising
The 8 Elements of Persuasive Ad Copy
These tips can help you create ads that convert prospects and do well from a CPA and ROI perspective.
7 Ways to Create Facebook Ad Offers That Grab Readers' Attention
By putting these seven building blocks into your ad lineup, you can develop ads that draw people in.
Advertising
6 Proven Facebook Advertising Offers You Can Use to Attract More Business
No need for guesswork here: Use one or more of these Facebook ad strategies to grow your business.
Creating Advertising Hooks That Work on Facebook
Use these tips to develop a marketing message that get your prospects attention and help you reel in more business.
Marketing
4 Proven Strategies for Retargeting to Hot Prospects
Once you've gotten your feet wet with some successful Facebook ad campaigns, put these retargeting techniques to work to turn more prospects into customers.
The 3 Best Selling Systems for Generating Leads and Customers on Facebook
No matter which of the three categories of business you fall into, there's an effective method for selling on Facebook.
Getting More People to Like Your Business' Facebook Page
Learn how to run a successful Like campaign, the foundation of all Facebook advertising.
How to Use the Two Greatest Superpowers of Facebook's Analytics Tool
Find out how the Facebook Pixel can help you understand and build your audience.