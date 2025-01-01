Wiz

Emprendedores

La startup que rechazó a Google y un año después rompió el récord como la mayor inversión de Alphabet

El rápido ascenso de Wiz pone en evidencia el auge de las compañías de ciberseguridad en la actualidad.

By Stiven Cartagena
News and Trends

Google to Acquire Wiz for $32 Billion to Boost Cybersecurity Capabilities

This is the largest acquisition by Google in its history. Earlier in 2022, it acquired another cybersecurity firm – Mandiant – for USD 5.4 billion and merged it with Google Cloud.

News and Trends

Google's Parent Company Alphabet Eyeing $23 Billion Startup Cybersecurity Acquisition

Alphabet, Google's parent company, are in talks to buy startup cybersecurity company, Wiz, worth $23 billion