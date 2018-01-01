Young Startups

How Indian Startups Are Competing With Global Giants Like Google & Facebook
3,100 startups, and 800 more every year, startups are changing the way the markets are working today in India.
Samiksha Jain | 4 min read
Meet The Next Big Millennial Startups
Meet The Next Big Millennial Startups

Some millennial entrepreneurs who had most electrifying growth in this vibrant ecosystem in a short span of time.
Sandeep Soni | 6 min read
