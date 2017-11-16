How Real Leaders Focus on What Really Matters

Last week, at Entrepreneur Live, editors and panelists talked about the realities and opportunities that come with building a business into a thriving industry. Watch this video to learn more about how top leaders learned to focused on what really matters for their businesses. Watch, too, for insights from editor-in-chief Jason Feifer, as he shares what he's learned producing Problem Solvers, a podcast that features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem to come out the other side happy, wealthy, and growing.

Couldn’t make it to Los Angeles for Entrepreneur Live, our day-long conference filled with information, inspiration and innovation to help you achieve your dreams? Check out more great panels and keynotes from top innovators and influencers here.



Related: From Buffy to Business: Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens Up About How Hollywood Helped Prepare Her for Launching a Company