You paid the monthly fee to rent a desk, so make sure you make the most of shared office spaces.

Many entrepreneurs are ditching traditional office spaces for more collaborative environments, where they can work side-by-side with other founders.

But it isn’t just about having a desk next to another entrepreneur. These spaces offer so much more – from networking opportunities to learning new skills.

In this video, Mari Kussman of New Lab, a community space for startups, shares advice on how entrepreneurs can best utilize collaborative spaces.