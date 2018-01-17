There's a Problem With Every One of Your Long-Term Plans

Make all the plans you want -- just know they're going to change.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with David Erickson, CEO of FreeConferenceCall.com, who talks about procrastination and the freedom of working for yourself.

He also explains his one major problem with plans -- once you make them, you need to follow them. But often, in life, new circumstances or information make evolution necessary. When that time comes, as an entrepreneur, are you willing to change and adapt, or will you stick stubbornly to the old plan you made?

Erickson says that changing his plans has been necessary for his entrepreneurial journey, and he advises others to be flexible with their plans.

Click play to learn more.

Related: PSA: If Your Business Fails, It Doesn't Mean You're a Failure

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.