With Offices Across the Country, This Entrepreneur Keeps His Team on the Same Page With These Apps

In today's tech-driven world, these tools can help you get ahead.

March 5, 2018 1 min read

If you’re leading a company, it’s more important than ever to take advantage of the technology that’s out there today.

Just take it from Nick Devane, the CEO of Pilotworks, a co-working space and commercial kitchen rental company that caters to food entrepreneurs and startups. Because of the company's continuous expansion into different cities, Devane has employees, teams and projects scattered across the country. Devane uses tools like Slack and Asana to stay on track and keep his team on the same page.

Whether he’s traveling or leading a new construction site, these tools help the company communicate, stay current on initiatives and be able to react to any new changes that might come their way. “Staying up to date with one another as things get done or new tasks develop is extraordinarily helpful,” Devone says in the video.

To learn more about the tools Devone uses to run his business, click play.