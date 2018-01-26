This 24-Year-Old Has Started 4 Companies -- Now He Wants to Help You Scale Your Business

Jessica Abo sits down with Michael Lisovetsky, the co-founder of JUICE, to talk about the differences between growth and marketing, so your business can reach more customers.

Michael Lisovetsky has been launching successful companies since he was a teenager. Today, he runs JUICE, a performance-based digital growth and marketing agency with a strict focus on maximizing ROI. Lisovetsky and his business partner, Troy Osinoff, have helped their clients see enormous revenue driving success across user acquisition, ecommerce and lead generation campaigns. The two focus on ads, viral loops, influencer marketing, email marketing, content marketing, SEO and app store optimization, and press outreach. In part one of her series on JUICE, Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo finds out how your company can focus on both growth and marketing to reach more consumers.

