Leadership / Bad Bosses

This Entrepreneur Knows What Not to Do When It Comes to Leading a Team

Learning from experience, Jon Good goes above and beyond to make his employees happy.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bad bosses can be tiring. They can blame you for things that aren't your fault, be unsupportive of your growth and in the end, hold a company back from progressing.

Having had troubling experiences with bad bosses before, Jon Good, the founder of gourmet chocolate company Jon Good Chocolates, makes sure he sets the bar high when it comes to leadership, taking blame when things go wrong, showing support for his employees and doing everything he can to help them be their best selves.

"The buck stops with me," Good explains in the video. "One of the worst bad boss traits is blaming other people when things go wrong."

Good takes it upon himself to set an example in the workplace. Having worked with toxic chefs before, he knows exactly what not to do. In the end, he's found that by being an exemplary boss, he not only creates a better culture and company but employees are happier and more productive.

To learn more about Good's take on leadership, click play.

This video was shot at Pilotworks.

