Why Entrepreneurship Isn't About One Big Idea

You might have the best idea in the world and still fail.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars asks Lewis Horne, president of CBRE Southern California and Hawaii, how he defines entrepreneurship. His answer might surprise you, because Horne says it's not all about the one big idea. Instead, it's about execution.

Can you carry out your vision and create a product or service that other people will want? More to the point, can you do it better than your competition can? Because after all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and if you have a revolutionary idea, odds are that someone will try to follow your footsteps.

Click play to learn more.

