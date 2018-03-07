My Queue

Entrepreneurs

How This Entrepreneur Uses Technology to Stay on Top of Things

As an entrepreneur, it's important to understand how today's technology can benefit your business.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s no doubt that technology has helped make our lives easier. And as an entrepreneur or business person, with all of the helpful digital tools and apps available today, it’s easier than ever to get organized and be productive.

Just take it from Auria Abraham, the founder and chef of specialty Malaysian food company Auria’s Malaysian Kitchen, who depends on technology to help her stay on top of things. “One way that I stay on track is to keep everything to do with my business online,” she shares in the video. “G-Suite has all my emails come into one place.” Utilizing today’s technology helps Abraham streamline tasks and never miss a beat. Not only that, but these helpful tools give Abraham the time and freedom to look at her business as a whole, realize what her goals are and figure out how how best to progress in the future. “There’s time for that,” she says.

To learn more about how Abraham uses technology in her business, click play.

