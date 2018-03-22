Zuckerberg Says He's Sorry. Are You Buying It? 3 Things to Know Today.

/

March 22, 2018 1 min read

1. Mark Zuckerberg appeared on CNN last night and apologized for the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. In the interview, he said, "“I’m not sure we shouldn’t be regulated.”



2. Jack Dorsey believes there can only be one! He told the Times of London, “The world ultimately will have a single currency, the internet will have a single currency. I personally believe that it will be bitcoin."

3. Wallethub released its list of 2018’s Most & Least Innovative States, rated by their investments in education, research and business creation. Coming in at no. 1? Massachusetts. And the least innovative state? Mississippi.

