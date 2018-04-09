What's the Best Way to Follow Up After an Interview?

/

Check out these interviewing tips from Noel Wax of GroundSwell Group.

April 9, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Noel Wax of GroundSwell Group, who discusses his funniest and favorite interviews. Wax recounts the time one job applicant hid behind his coffee cup while giving every answer, making it impossible for Wax to see his face during the interview process and for Wax to feel comfortable hiring that person.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Wax remembers how he was blown away by one interviewee's follow-up note, which helped that person get hired. Wax also explains common mistakes and gives advice on the interviewing process.

Click play to learn more.

