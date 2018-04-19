Gabrielle Union Gives an Impromptu Pep Talk You Won't Soon Forget

/

The never-shy star and entrepreneur gave us her take on leading without fear.

April 19, 2018 1 min read

We caught up with TV star and beauty entrepreneur Gabrielle Union on the red carpet of The Opportunity Network's Annual Night of Opportunity Gala to get her views on what it takes to succeed, stay focused and "be on your stuff." Check out her high-energy answers to our questions in the above video.

The Opportunity Network is a nonprofit whose mission is to "help students from historically and systematically underrepresented communities to develop the skills, knowledge and passions to achieve both their college and career goals." Helping those in need is a cornerstone of Union's beliefs. In an episode of HGTV's All-Star Flip, she and her husband, NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, overhauled a suburban Florida home and gave the proceeds to charity.

