Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 2 Ep. 3: 'Did He Just Abort His Own Mission?'

This week our investors and guest judge IndyCar race winner Danica Patrick find themselves conflicted about everything from health benefits to valuations.

May 9, 2018 2 min read

Some entrepreneurs are natural salespeople, with enough charisma to make even an experienced investor think twice about a product they’d otherwise pass on. Others, when given the opportunity to pitch their big idea, freeze or choke when the big moment comes. But on the weekly streaming show Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, contestants have only 60 seconds to explain what they have to offer and the type of deal they’re looking for.

Each founder has just one minute to deliver their pitch from inside the ascending Entrepreneur Elevator, while a panel of high-profile investors watches a livestream from the boardroom above. If the elevator pitch hooks the judges, they open the doors and invite the entrepreneur to share more. If not, they send them down.

This episode’s entrepreneurs present cigars, skincare products, cookie dough and more. Meanwhile, this week’s investors, including IndyCar race winner Danica Patrick, find themselves conflicted about everything from health benefits to valuations. Not to mention, does a well-rehearsed pitch guarantee a successful business? If an entrepreneur squanders their 60-second chance to lay out their accomplishments and request a specific funding amount, should the judges let them in?

See for yourself which entrepreneurs the judges pass up, which they negotiate deals with and which they let walk with a promise to “be in touch.” Watch the episode above, or on Facebook or YouTube, but know that the fate of these entrepreneurs and their businesses isn’t just up to the Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch investors. If you think you’ve seen the next billion-dollar idea, go ahead and support it via crowdfunding.

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch in partnership with Sports 1 Marketing streams Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook.