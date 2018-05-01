WhatsApp's CEO Leaves Facebook and 'SpongeBob' Takes on 'Mean Girls' at the Tony's. Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.
- WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum is leaving Facebook, reportedly due to disagreements over the messaging app’s direction and Facebook’s desire to use its personal data and weaken encryption. Koum’s departure may cost him $1 billion in stock awards.
- Struggling with the idea of work-life balance? Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos suggests thinking about it as a circle instead. He believes if his personal life is going well, he’ll bring that positive energy to the office, and vice versa.
- And the 2018 Tony Award nominations were announced this morning, with Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants topping the list with 12 nominations each. Broadway shows grossed $1.6 billion in 2017, according to the Broadway League.
Watch the previous 3 Things to Know Video: Jeff Bezos Successfully Launched a Rocket and the Avengers' Heroic Box Office Win.