Tinder Swipes Left on Zuckerberg's Dating App. 3 Things to Know Today.
- Facebook announced that it's getting into the dating app scene, and quick to reply was Joey Levin, CEO of IAC, the company that owns a majority stake in Tinder, OkCupid and Match. His response? Pure shade. Levin said, in part, “Their product could be great for US / Russia relationships.”
- According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon made about 200 phone calls to cities to tell them they were rejected as a locale for the company's second headquarters. And some of the cities, WSJ reports, are making changes to improve those deficiencies that took them out of the running.
- South China Morning Post reports that some Chinese companies are outfitting workers with brain monitors that can detect spikes in emotions like depression, anxiety, and rage. Someone want to get one of those for Kanye?
