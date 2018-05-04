This Graffiti Artist Makes Millions of Dollars Selling His Work

/

Andrew Medal sits down with Timmy Sneaks, world-renowned creative visionary and graffiti artist, to discuss creativity in the digital age and the business behind making art.

May 4, 2018 1 min read

Timmy Sneaks is a modern creative and graffiti artist from Boston. His unique style and brand has garnered interest from the highest level brands and influencers like Kevin Hart, Scott Disick and Robinson Cano. In this episode of Action & Ambition with Andrew Medal, Sneaks discusses his beginnings and how he turned his passion for art into a thriving business, the keys to luxury branding and the vision for his empire.

