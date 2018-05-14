This Founder Says You Should Never 'Work' -- Only Pursue Your Hobby

/

American Rag CIE founder Mark Werts says he just has fun at his job.

May 14, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with the founder of American Rag Cie, Mark Werts, about working in the import and export business, his experience traveling among multiple countries and all the lessons he's learned along the way.

Werts talks about how his personal experience enjoying the process has made achieving his company's goals much easier. Although, that's not to say everything was smooth sailing from the beginning. The CEO admits to failing at many of his early jobs, but that he eventually was able to use his unique skills in language to launch himself into international business.

From traveling internationally so often, and seeing how information flows so freely, Werts views the world as full of different solutions. He shares how problems solved in one country could translate similarly to another.

He caps off the interview with a few words on following what you love. If your work is something you love, you will never feel like you are going to work -- only spending time having fun.

Click play the hear more from Wents on his personal journey and hear his career advice.

