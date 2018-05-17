Dramatically Increase Your Customer Base With Event Marketing

Eric Siu demonstrates how one event helped him grow his interested parties.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu breaks down some of the ways he uses live marketing to increase business. He details how using a launch sequence based on the timing of buying tickets helped drive interest to his event. Additionally, there are many tools out there to help you organize and manage these people who have expressed interest in your event.

Siu explains several of these digital tools can help you gather information and compile email lists. Eventually, you will have a growing community of people who are attentive to your product whom you can divide into powerful segments.

And even though the event marketing space can be difficult to break into, organizing your audience will help you stay on your feet, form long-term relationships and learn new skills.

Click play to hear more.

