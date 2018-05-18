My Queue

From Prison to Y Combinator Graduate to Megamillion-Dollar Business

Andrew Medal chats with Frederick Hutson, the co-founder and CEO of Pigeonly. Hutson created a multimillion-dollar business after going to prison for five years.
Frederick is the CEO and founder of Pigeonly, a low-cost communication and financial services platform that makes it easy for people to support an incarcerated loved one. He came up with the idea after serving time in the federal penitentiary for distributing 3,000 kilograms of weed. Hutson leads a growing team of over 20 people from Pigeonly's Las Vegas headquarters and has raised over $5 million in funding from investors including Erik Moore (Base VC) and Mitch Kapor (Lotus).

