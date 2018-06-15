My Queue

Entrepreneurs

A Day in the Life of Jen Gotch, the Female Badass Behind the Multimillion-Dollar Company Band.do

On top of sharing how she runs her thriving retail business, Ban.do, Jen Gotch opens up about her own mental health issues, how she stays organized and the best way for her to be productive.
Editor's Note: A Day in the Life is a series in which women leaders and entrepreneurs share a behind-the-scenes video diary on what it is like to be in their shoes for a day.

There’s no such thing as a “typical day” for a creative entrepreneur -- and Jen Gotch, the founder and chief creative officer of Ban.do, is a prime example. With an Instagram following of over half a million, Ban.do is a popular lifestyle brand that designs and sells clothing, accessories, gifts and more, and its founder, Gotch, is just as popular.

Related: 12 Female Entrepreneurs You Should Know

However, Gotch’s popularity can’t just be attributed to her accomplishments as an entrepreneur.  By being candid about her mental health issues including depression, anxiety and ADD, Gotch reveals the true human behind the successful brand. (She also shares her ups and downs in her newly launched podcast Jen Gotch Is OK...Sometimes.)

In this Day in the Life video, the outgoing, funny and honest Gotch will take you through her not-so-average day starting out with pajamas and butter coffee, a view of her “board of advisors,” how she stays productive and her must-do travel tips.

Related: How I Lost These 3 Self-Limiting Beliefs as a Woman Entrepreneur

To see for yourself, click play.

