Ambien Claps Back at Roseanne, Walmart Offers a Big Perk and Dick's Sales Soar. 3 Things to Know Today.
- The makers of Ambien have responded to Roseanne Barr blaming the drug for her racist tweets, saying, "While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."
- Walmart, the largest private industry employer, announced that it will pay to send its 1.5 million U.S. associates to college. Eligible employees can take online classes in business or supply-chain management at one of three non-profit universities.
- Dick's Sporting Goods made the controversial decision to restrict gun sales at its stores. But the company posted higher quarterly profit and sales, thanks to increased purchases for other items.
