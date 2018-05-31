My Queue

3 Things To Know

Ambien Claps Back at Roseanne, Walmart Offers a Big Perk and Dick's Sales Soar. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  1. The makers of Ambien have responded to Roseanne Barr blaming the drug for her racist tweets, saying, "While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."
  2. Walmart, the largest private industry employer, announced that it will pay to send its 1.5 million U.S. associates to college. Eligible employees can take online classes in business or supply-chain management at one of three non-profit universities.
  3. Dick's Sporting Goods made the controversial decision to restrict gun sales at its stores. But the company posted higher quarterly profit and sales, thanks to increased purchases for other items.

