My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

protection

Protect Yourself From Attackers, From the Streets to the Boardroom

Expert Jennifer Cassetta shares the ABCs of self defense
Next Article
  • --shares
VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's always a good idea to be aware of your surroundings. That's why self-defense expert, author and keynote speaker Jennifer Cassetta is on a mission to make sure you're equipped to protect yourself whether you're at work or walking down the street. You can read more about Cassetta, and setting boundaries, in Jessica Abo's book Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media.

Related: Find an Athlete to Market Your Brand With This Matchmaking App

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

 By: Jessica Abo Buy From

Learn Why Investors are Closely Watching These 20 Companies

  • --shares
Add to Queue