Google Moves Away From Passwords and Towards Facial Recognition. 3 Things to Know Today.

Google recently released the latest version of its Chrome browser, and it aims to move away from passwords -- allowing sites to log consumers in with biometric information instead of passwords. We're talking fingerprints, facial recognition and more. 

In cryptocurrency news, some experts say Bitcoin's ever-fluctuating price may have finally bottomed out -- meaning we could see it back on the up-and-up sometime soon. It hit close to $20,000 in December, and it's currently trading at around $7,500. 

And wine-lovers, rejoice: One team of scientists has been studying up on popular wines' chemical compositions, and they're selling the replicas they've made to consumers for as little as half the price. 

