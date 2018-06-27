Here's How to Live a Life of More Purpose and Less Regret

Peter Voogd says stick to your values and know your strengths if you want to live to the fullest.

June 27, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd talks about so many people compromising to live a life that is less than what they hoped for. To avoid living a life of regrets and settling, Voogd addresses a few steps people can take to find more engagement and enjoyment.

Voogd explains he sees too many people doing the same thing every day, living without urgency. This may mean they are unfulfilled in their life because they are not being inspired or maximizing their lifestyle. Voogd emphasizes the importance of putting your skills towards something you can excel at -- that way, you will not be looking for external motivation and validation.

Once you have a clear vision and know what industry you want to go into, pursue with abandon. Try to seek out those who have achieved the goals and listen to what they have learned. Success can come from surrounding yourself with those with clear values and the self-imposed drive to direct the course of their life. From there, you can find the wherewithal to achieve your own goals.

Click play to hear more of Voogd's ideas on chasing passion and purpose.

Related: If You Want to Make Terrific Content, You Have to Make Terrible Content

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.