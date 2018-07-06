My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Next up: Trust Your Gut

Jessica Abo shares the different elements she's working on at once to prepare for her next deadline and marketing strategy.

Hi again! If you watched the first two episodes of this series, you know that once I started working on my book, I spent the beginning struggling with the table of contents (TOC). While I worked, and reworked, the chapter titles and chapter order, I still had to keep writing to make my next deadline.

While I wrote more chapters to submit to Jennifer Dorsey, Vanessa Campos and I started thinking about the book cover and marketing. Campos and the designer used the drawings I made that you saw in episode 2 to come up with cover options for me to see. My biggest pieces of advice if you're stuck on anything, like I was on the TOC, and you've already stepped away and shared it with someone else, then just move on and come back to it later.

My other advice while you're writing your book is to have a marketing calendar separate from your publishing one with marketing goals and deadlines. That will help you stay on track with everything that there is to do when you're writing, publishing and promoting your book.

