For This Entrepreneur, No Mistake Is Not Worth Making

July 16, 2018 2 min read

In this video, John Suh, the founder of LegalZoom, talks with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars about how entrepreneurs are just like many people -- they want to solve problems. The difference for him and other entrepreneurs is the pain he feels from unsolved problems.

If he could give his younger self advice, he would not change a thing. Making mistakes is one of the main learning experiences he would keep. The journey of screwing up helped Suh's business and Suh himself develop. For Suh, receiving advice is reflective of wanting to change your reality -- a move Suh is not interested in making. He believes that every mistake LegalZoom made early on contributed to the company's current success. It's an argument for the journey being greater than the destination.

