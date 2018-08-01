Why Self-Awareness Is Part of Building a Successful Team

To know yourself is to know how to hire a well-balanced blend of employees.

August 1, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks wtih Shaun Neff of Neff Headwear about the steps behind building a strong team. For him, knowing your own strengths and working to develop them is key.

Once you have determined what you can work to be the best at, you should look at what you are the least likely to excel at. This knowing yourself and seeing what your greatest weaknesses and strengths are is the first step -- the next is to start building a great team from where you can improve. Looking at areas you need help in is part of building the best team possible.

You'll thank yourself later for understanding your own capabilities very closely. As Neff explains, building a great team is one of the most important aspects of business.

Click the video to hear more about building your best team.

