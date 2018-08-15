Elon Musk's New Tweet Raises Eyebrows. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

August 15, 2018 1 min read

1. When it comes to news stories that turn into daily sagas, it looks like Elon Musk is the new Facebook. He tweeted another update in his plan to take Tesla private, this time naming advisors before they were all fully on board. Speaking of boards, Tesla's still hasn't received any formal offer from Musk.

2. The Coca-Cola Co. is buying a minority stake in Bodyarmor. It’s a sports drink backed by former basketball star Kobe Bryant. Experts say Coca-Cola is looking to diversify beyond sugary soda.

3. In networking news, experts say your most valuable ties are to people you already know -- and some of the most useful networking you can do is strengthen your relationships with old friends and current coworkers. Good news, because that’s a lot less stressful.