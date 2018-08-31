My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 11: Done Is Better Than Perfect.

Jessica Abo shares one productivity lesson that motherhood can teach.

August 31, 2018 2 min read

I’ve always loved to work toward something and produce my best work possible. As I went through the design notes for my book, the process required attention to detail. I also was in the thick of motherhood, fashion show planning and finalizing the testimonials for the book. For the first time in my life, I embraced the saying that done is better than perfect. If you have a lot on your plate, I hope you can make peace with letting go a little bit, too.

