Nike Features Colin Kaepernick for 'Just Do It' Anniversary. 3 Things to Know Today.

  • For the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” campaign, Nike will feature former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick, who has not played since 2016, gained publicity for kneeling during the national anthem to raise awareness of police brutality. Other athletes part of Nike’s new campaign include Serena Williams and NFLer Odell Beckham, Jr.
  • We all know we need to be more active, but it turns out 10,000 steps is an arbitrary number and may not be the best path to healthy living for everyone. The number comes from a 1960s Japanese marketing campaign and has not been fully supported by scientific studies.
  • And Apple has been secretive about its plans for autonomous cars, but an accident report involving one of its self-driving cars and a Nissan Leaf shows Apple is still working on the technology. The Nissan Leaf rear-ended Apple’s autonomous vehicle. No one was harmed.  
