Starbucks to Open Its First Location in Italy. 3 Things to Know Today.
- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said he was originally inspired by Milan's cafes. Tomorrow, the company will open a location in the city, the first in Italy. The day also marks the 36th-anniversary of Schultz joining the coffee company, which he famously led to becoming the giant it is today.
- For the past seven years, Sweden has allowed ordinary citizens to run the country's official Twitter account to give people around the world a look into everyday life in the country. After 356 Swedes posted 200,000 tweets, the project will come to its end at the end of the month. No reason was given.
- A video game company has just been valued at $2.5 billion, and no, it has nothing to do Fortnite. Roblox, which went live in 2006, is an online community where people both play and create their own games. The company makes money by selling virtual item.
