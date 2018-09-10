Want to Start a Business? Follow These Tips to Come Up With a Winning Idea.

To come up with an idea, start with what you have.

You've heard it over and over -- there's never been a better time to start a business. But, quitting your day job and launching a business isn't that simple, especially if you aren't sure what kind of business you should start. Entrepreneur Network partner Emily Richett caught up with Christy Wright, business coach and author of Business Boutique, to learn the key things you should consider to discover your best business opportunity.

First, Wright says to start with what you have -- your skills. What education or work experience do you already have under your belt? If you have graphic design experience or a photography background, this can help lay a foundation for a business instead of starting from scratch.

Then, consider your other strengths. What are you good at? What do people ask your advice about? When you start with a skill set you already have an enjoy, it will make launching a business much easier. Consider taking the DISC test to identify areas that naturally complement your personality.

Then, consider your "stuff." Do you have a sewing machine, a master chef kitchen, a piano or enough dining plates to host a wedding? You can create business ideas based on your "stuff." Maybe you can start a rental business or offer lessons based on some of the things you already have access to.

