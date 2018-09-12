How to Tackle Negotiations as a Woman Entrepreneur

A good deal of confidence and time spent researching always help.

September 12, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars introduces Alex Wehrley to present a few tips on negotiations in her latest segment of Empowerista.

When negotiating a new deal, Wehrley recommends figuring out what you want before you enter into a discussion. Also, don't forget to do your homework. Overall, if you walk into negotiations with confidence and research under your belt, you cannot go wrong.

Add to that a close consideration of your desired package. Look at what parts are negotiable -- and which are not.

Finally, Wehrley stresses never being afraid to ask. The power of putting yourself out there and asking what you truly want will provide you a desirable starting point for negotiations.

