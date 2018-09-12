Negotiating

How to Tackle Negotiations as a Woman Entrepreneur

A good deal of confidence and time spent researching always help.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars introduces Alex Wehrley to present a few tips on negotiations in her latest segment of Empowerista

When negotiating a new deal, Wehrley recommends figuring out what you want before you enter into a discussion. Also, don't forget to do your homework. Overall, if you walk into negotiations with confidence and research under your belt, you cannot go wrong. 

Add to that a close consideration of your desired package. Look at what parts are negotiable -- and which are not.

Finally, Wehrley stresses never being afraid to ask. The power of putting yourself out there and asking what you truly want will provide you a desirable starting point for negotiations. 

Click the video to learn more. 

Related: Why This Experiential Hologram Company's Founder Considers the Journey Over Anything Else

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More From Women Entrepreneur

How to Tackle Negotiations as a Woman Entrepreneur
Negotiating

How to Tackle Negotiations as a Woman Entrepreneur

A good deal of confidence and time spent researching always help.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
How I Balance Entrepreneurship and Motherhood
Mompreneurs

How I Balance Entrepreneurship and Motherhood

Being a mom and an entrepreneur can feel like juggling with six balls in the air at all times.
Josie Moncada | 4 min read
How Sheryl Sandberg Inspired These Fashion Founders to Ditch Their Corporate Jobs and Launch a Startup
Project Grow

How Sheryl Sandberg Inspired These Fashion Founders to Ditch Their Corporate Jobs and Launch a Startup

Alexa Buckley and Sarah Pierson had a plan in place -- it just didn't involve launching a startup. Here's how they found the guts to follow their passion and launch custom-fit shoe company Margaux.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
Women: Here's How to Overcome Your Fear of Your Personal Brand
Personal Branding

Women: Here's How to Overcome Your Fear of Your Personal Brand

Research shows that social stereotypes assert women should be more focused on promoting others than themselves – but that isn't going to get us anywhere.
Kristina Libby | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Negotiation Basics: 8 Common Questions and Answers