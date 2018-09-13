How This Influencer Overcame His Teenage Struggles to Become an All-Star Content Producer

The GoPro filmmaker talks with Gerard Adams about the steps in his development.

September 13, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this latest episode from Gerard Adams' series Leaders Create Leaders, the host and entrepreneut talks with Matt Komo, who was previously the head of content at GoPro. Komo talks about growing up trying out for many sports teams but always facing challenges due to his smaller size. He admits that he hit his growth spurt later.

Komo talks about taking things at an increment level. He tries not to let himself get too overwhelmed. Moreover, he tries his best to read more books and learn from others who have found success.

The two talk further about diving into the filmmaking process, proving themselves to their families, as well as further aspects of their struggles through the years.

Click play on the video to hear more.

Related: What Mel Robbins Did to Overcome Her Debilitating Anxiety and Achieve True Confidence

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel.