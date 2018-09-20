What This Leader of a Multimillion-Dollar Company Does Each Day to Keep Her Focus

It all boils down to good habits.

September 20, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this latest video with CMO of Outdoorsy Jen Young, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu takes things down a more perosnal route by examining what it takes to run a multimillion-dollar business. Young started in direct and digital marketing. Young talks about starting from the bottom and working her way up from there, including at many larger ad agencies.

She made the connection while working in advertising that each campaign needs to be distinct to get a customer's attention. With unique copy and creative elements, a campaign could truly come together with the resources of an ad agency. Moreover, Young discovered the basis of a terrific campaign is consumer insights. If all the copy, visuals and messaging are derived from strong consumer insights, then you've got a strong campaign.

Finally, a habit that Young credits to her success involves setting up her day the night before; that way she never is left anticipating what will come next. This includes rising at 6:30 a.m. to get a head start on the day's mundane tasks and to create room for more focus later in the day. Siu points out establishing good habits as part of their daily lives is something most successful entrepreneurs do.

To hear more out Outdoorsy's CMO tackles her day-to-day schedule, click on the video.

Related: Why Living Alongside Your Customers Can Help You Develop Credibility

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.