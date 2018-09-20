Habits

What This Leader of a Multimillion-Dollar Company Does Each Day to Keep Her Focus

It all boils down to good habits.
Contributor
CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this latest video with CMO of Outdoorsy Jen Young, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu takes things down a more perosnal route by examining what it takes to run a multimillion-dollar business. Young started in direct and digital marketing. Young talks about starting from the bottom and working her way up from there, including at many larger ad agencies. 

She made the connection while working in advertising that each campaign needs to be distinct to get a customer's attention. With unique copy and creative elements, a campaign could truly come together with the resources of an ad agency. Moreover, Young discovered the basis of a terrific campaign is consumer insights. If all the copy, visuals and messaging are derived from strong consumer insights, then you've got a strong campaign. 

Finally, a habit that Young credits to her success involves setting up her day the night before; that way she never is left anticipating what will come next. This includes rising at 6:30 a.m. to get a head start on the day's mundane tasks and to create room for more focus later in the day. Siu points out establishing good habits as part of their daily lives is something most successful entrepreneurs do.

To hear more out Outdoorsy's CMO tackles her day-to-day schedule, click on the video.

Related: Why Living Alongside Your Customers Can Help You Develop Credibility

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
The Direct Mail Solution

The Direct Mail Solution

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

5 Habits Successful Business Leaders Use Every Day