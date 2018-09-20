3 Things To Know

Facebook Launches Its Dating Platform: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read
  • Facebook has begun testing its dating platform today in Colombia. Dating profiles will be separate from regular Facebook profiles and can include up to nine pictures as well as answers to ice breakers. Unlike other dating apps, there will be no swiping.
  • Sony has jumped on the gaming nostalgia bandwagon started by Nintendo with its reveal of the PlayStation Classic, a miniature version of the original gaming console that's pre-loaded with 20 games. Hopefully, one of those is Metal Gear Solid.
  • An investigation has revealed that Ticketmaster has allegedly been working with scalpers, even when they use bots to purchase large amounts of tickets. The report says that the company's TradeDesk platform further encourages scalping.

Watch yesterday's video: Elon Musk Hit With Criminal Probe. 3 Things to Know Today.

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Start Your Own Event Planning Business

Start Your Own Event Planning Business

Buy From
Coin-Operated Laundry: Step-By-Step Startup Guide

Coin-Operated Laundry: Step-By-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Bar and Club: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Bar and Club: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Fashion Accessories Business

Start Your Own Fashion Accessories Business

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk Hit With Criminal Probe. 3 Things to Know Today.