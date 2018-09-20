Facebook Launches Its Dating Platform: 3 Things to Know Today
- Facebook has begun testing its dating platform today in Colombia. Dating profiles will be separate from regular Facebook profiles and can include up to nine pictures as well as answers to ice breakers. Unlike other dating apps, there will be no swiping.
- Sony has jumped on the gaming nostalgia bandwagon started by Nintendo with its reveal of the PlayStation Classic, a miniature version of the original gaming console that's pre-loaded with 20 games. Hopefully, one of those is Metal Gear Solid.
- An investigation has revealed that Ticketmaster has allegedly been working with scalpers, even when they use bots to purchase large amounts of tickets. The report says that the company's TradeDesk platform further encourages scalping.
Watch yesterday's video: Elon Musk Hit With Criminal Probe. 3 Things to Know Today.