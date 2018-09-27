Influencers

Why This Social Media Trailblazer Still Pinches Himself at How Far His Accomplishments Have Taken Him

Ed Mylett sits down with Gerard Adams to talk about his entrepreneurial journey.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, angel investor, self-made millionaire at 24
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this latest episode of season 4 Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with Ed Mylett to talk about his journey from going from living without water to making it on social media and racking up millions.  

Mylett goes on to explain that drawing your motivation from proving certain people wrong is not the best way to go. Those people who are obsessed with what other people think about them never reach their full potential or may not make an impact that will be remembered. In terms of his childhood experiences, Mylett talks about living with a family that is dysfunctional and spread lots of anxiety when he was younger. 

The two dive deeper into other discussion revolving around social media, such as combatting the symptons of anxiety, depression and loneliness, despite the happy image the platforms may present. Adams and Mylett continue to connect throughout the interview, diving into other important figures in their life and some of the guiding principles that move them to achieve. 

Click the video to hear more from Adams and Mylett's discussion.

Related: Why This Fitness Influencer Describes Work-Life Balance as a Mix Not a Separation

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Why This Fitness Influencer Describes Work-Life Balance as a Mix Not a Separation