Retiring at 36 Didn’t Make Me Happy. Here’s What Did.

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Key Takeaways More free time does not automatically bring fulfillment. You have to learn how you like to spend it.

Money improves happiness when it buys back time and you decide deliberately where that time goes.

At 36, I sold the fintech company I had spent years building and walked away with an eight-figure exit. No client needed an answer. No product roadmap demanded a decision. No inbox confirmed that I was useful. I thought it would feel like freedom. It felt like an identity crisis.

As CEO, I had been time-starved but important. My calendar told me where to go, and my business card told me who I was. Then both disappeared. I had achieved the exit many entrepreneurs dream about, yet I had never stopped to ask how I actually liked to spend my time.

It took therapy, experimentation, motherhood and eventually another company to understand that the goal is not simply more time. The goal is time choice: the ability to decide how your hours are spent before someone or something else decides for you.

Don’t wait for retirement to discover what makes you happy

During my first year of time abundance, I treated my life like a research project. I learned chess. I attempted sewing. I tried yoga and Zumba. I took MasterClass courses for no practical reason at all. I was not trying to earn a credential, impress an investor or turn a hobby into a side hustle. I was simply exploring.

That was surprisingly uncomfortable. Entrepreneurs are trained to value activities with measurable returns, and time invested purely in joy is hard to quantify.

That is exactly why it pays to find out what lights you up now. Put leisure on your calendar with the same seriousness you give a board meeting. You don’t need an exit to get curious about yourself.

Being needed is not the same as being valuable

Eventually, there will be no email requiring your attention. It may happen after an exit, a career change or retirement. If being needed has become your main source of identity, the silence can be destabilizing.

I had to separate my value from my speed at solving other people’s problems. Therapy helped. So did doing things badly. Pole dancing class did not care that I had been a CEO. Singing lessons humbled me; I do not sound like Taylor Swift, even when I use my diaphragm as instructed. No art gallery called about my adult coloring.

Each experience taught me something about myself and added a layer of confidence. None of them advanced a business objective. They simply interested me.

Schedule joy before life schedules over it

My mother died when I was 27. She was 65 and had only recently taken her first flight in first class, something she had put off until the timing felt right. Her death taught me that later is not guaranteed. Even so, I kept planning my time reactively.

Becoming a parent made the lesson concrete. Within a year of selling my company, I welcomed a child, and my calendar filled again, this time with sleep schedules, feedings and more household duties. The time abundance disappeared, but the insight remained: Joy does not protect its own place on your calendar. You have to plan for it.

Spend money to buy back time

At 41, I returned to entrepreneurship with a provocative question: Are wealthy parents happier?

The short answer is yes, when money buys back time. Harvard Business School professor Ashley Whillans found that couples who paid for housekeeping, meal delivery and other time-saving services reported happier relationships. What mattered was how they used the hours they recovered.

I had lived the research before I read it. A night nurse gave me sleep. A nanny gave me more patient time with my children. Grocery delivery, meal preparation and laundry help kept weekends from disappearing. I was investing in the energy to enjoy the life I had built.

Delegate the thinking, not only the doing

That belief led me to found Peacock Parent, a company built around delegating at home without guilt. After talking with thousands of parents, I learned something I had not expected: They were as overwhelmed by anticipating and planning the work of a household as they were by doing it, even when the tasks themselves were handed off well.

I felt it too. I worried about forgetting details. I wanted future needs flagged before they landed on me. And I felt the strain of the sandwich generation: I missed my own mom looking out for me while I cared for my 81-year-old dad.

The lesson for anyone buying back time is to hand off the mental load along with the task. When you outsource something, give away the remembering, the scheduling and the follow-up too, whether to a person, a shared system or a tool. If you are still the one keeping track, you have not bought back much.

Choose how you spend the time you buy

Buying back time only works if you are intentional about where it goes. I will gladly pay an extra $50 for an in-home appointment so that someone else does the driving. I skip the rush out the door, the traffic and the search for parking, and I get my lash extensions at home in my pajamas. I am buying calm as much as convenience.

Then I decide what the recovered time is for. Sometimes it is adult coloring, an audiobook or a hip-hop lesson. Sometimes it is posting on social media, but only when I have something meaningful to share, not to feed an algorithm.

Don’t wait for retirement to decide how you want to spend your life. You can start planning for joy today.