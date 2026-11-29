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Key Takeaways Sometimes people need expertise or direction; other times, questions can help them develop their own solution. The skill is recognizing what the situation requires.

There is an important distinction between moving work forward and developing someone’s capacity to handle future work.

Coaching doesn’t work in every situation. For example, in a crisis, people might need clear direction. Using coaching well requires the ability to know when not to coach, too.

Founders become good at answering questions for a reason.

In the early stages of a business, much of the context lives with you. You know why a particular client relationship matters, why an earlier strategy failed, which risks you are willing to take and which ones you are not. When someone encounters a problem, asking you may genuinely be the fastest and most responsible way to resolve it.

Then the business grows.

You hire capable people, delegate responsibilities and expect managers to take greater ownership. Yet you may still find yourself answering a steady stream of questions: What would you do about this client? How should I handle this employee? Which option would you choose? Can you look at this before I send it?

There is nothing inherently wrong with answering those questions. Sometimes people need your experience, context or authority. But sometimes they need something different: The opportunity to develop the judgment that will allow them to answer the next question without you.

That is where coaching becomes a leadership capability.

Coaching expands your leadership range

Coaching is sometimes presented as the opposite of directing, meaning you stop telling people what to do and start asking questions.

Leadership coaching is more nuanced than that. Research published in Harvard Business Review describes different approaches to coaching, including directive, nondirective and situational. Sometimes people need expertise or direction; other times, questions can help them develop their own solution. The skill is recognizing what the situation requires.

Consider a manager who brings you a difficult client situation. If she is new and missing important context, providing direction may be most useful. But if she understands the client and has handled similar situations before, instead of giving her the answer, you might ask: What do you think we should do?

That small shift allows you to address the problem while also seeing how your manager thinks.

Before you give the answer

When someone asks, “What should I do?” they may need information, clearer authority, a new skill or simply reassurance that their thinking is sound. A few questions can help clarify what is needed: What have you considered? What do you recommend? Where specifically do you need my input?

The answers can tell you whether to coach, teach, clarify authority or provide direction. They may also reveal that the employee already has the ability to move forward and simply needs the opportunity to use it.

There is an important distinction between moving work forward and developing someone’s capacity to handle future work. Imagine an employee brings you an unfamiliar customer exception. Giving the answer may take five minutes. Asking what they recommend, what trade-offs they see and how they reached their conclusion may take longer. Both approaches can resolve the immediate situation, but coaching also allows you to see and develop how the employee approaches the decision.

Research suggests that managerial coaching can contribute to team performance under the right conditions. One study involving 182 employees and their managers across 60 teams found that managerial coaching skill was associated with team performance under certain conditions, particularly when managers had a stronger orientation toward learning and development.

Coaching is not a guarantee of better performance, nor should every workplace conversation become a coaching session. It is one more way leaders can develop capability while getting the work done.

Knowing when coaching is not the right response

Coaching is not useful in every situation. A crisis may require clear direction, while an employee who lacks essential knowledge may need context or instruction before they can reason through a problem effectively. Decisions involving significant legal, financial or reputational risk may also appropriately remain with senior leadership.

The same applies to performance issues. Coaching can support development, but it should not replace clear feedback about what needs to change. Sometimes the leader’s responsibility is not to ask another question, but to provide clarity.

Using coaching well requires judgment about when not to coach. The goal is not to replace answers with questions, but to recognize what each situation requires.

Consider what your coaching builds

A useful way to evaluate a coaching interaction is to consider what becomes possible afterward. Did your involvement simply resolve the immediate problem, or did the other person leave better equipped to handle something similar next time?

Sometimes solving the problem is enough. Other times, you can provide context without providing the solution, clarify decision boundaries and let the employee decide, or ask for a recommendation before offering your own perspective.

Over time, these interactions shape how people respond to uncertainty. If every unfamiliar situation travels upward, employees may learn to look to the leader for resolution. Creating appropriate opportunities to think through problems, make recommendations and exercise judgment can instead build capability across the team.

As the business grows, your leadership has to evolve

Early entrepreneurship rewards the ability to step in. You solve problems, answer questions, make decisions and keep things moving. As the business grows, those abilities still matter, but so does developing the judgment and capability of the people around you.

Instead of asking only, How quickly can I help solve this? another question becomes important: What does this person need from me to become more capable of handling something like this next time?

Sometimes the answer is direction. Sometimes it is expertise, feedback or a decision that only you can make. And sometimes it is coaching.

The goal is not to become a leader who has fewer answers. It is to know when your answer is what the moment needs, and when helping someone develop an answer of their own will create more capability over time.