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TL;DR: Babbel is a practical language learning app with lessons in 14 different languages; a lifetime subscription is only $129.99 (reg. $299) with code LEARN.

Closing a deal with an international client goes more smoothly when you can hold a basic conversation in their language. For most professionals, though, a full language course doesn’t fit around a work schedule.

A more practical option is a Babbel lifetime subscription. Black Friday pricing is still running through November 30, and new U.S. users can get lifetime access for $129.99 (reg. $299) with code LEARN.

Learn a language between meetings

Babbel lessons take 10 to 15 minutes—short enough for a commute or the gap between two calls. You can study on a phone, tablet, or computer, and your progress syncs across devices. Downloaded lessons work offline too, a useful option on a long flight to meet a client.

Babbel takes a human approach to course design. More than 150 linguists and language educators build the lessons around everyday conversations and cultural nuance instead of AI-generated material. Teaching methods draw on work by researchers at Yale University, City University of New York, and Michigan State University.

Lessons focus on practical topics such as dining, shopping, making friends, and business. Speech recognition checks your pronunciation as you speak, and personalized review sessions go back over what you’ve learned so it sticks. Beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels let you start where you are instead of repeating basics you already know.

Your subscription includes all 14 languages, from Spanish, French, and German, to Brazilian Portuguese, Turkish, and Indonesian. Lifetime access means you can learn the language your biggest client speaks this year and add another when the business expands into a new market. Teams that work across borders can also use it to build rapport with partners abroad.

Learn the language your next client speaks.

Use code LEARN to get a Babbel lifetime subscription on sale for $129.99.

Offer ends November 30.

StackSocial prices subject to change.