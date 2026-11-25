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TL;DR: Early Black Friday pricing makes next year’s learning plan a one-time expense. Get EDU Unlimited by StackSkills for $17.97 (reg. $600) and keep access for life.

Black Friday pricing is already here, and the end of the year is when plenty of founders map out the skills they want to add next. Rather than paying course by course, why not lock in the whole library now?

Get EDU Unlimited by StackSkills: Lifetime Access for $17.97 (reg. $600) while today’s price holds.

EDU Unlimited opens a pre-selected library of 1,000+ StackSkills courses, taught by 350+ instructors who teach from their own work in the field. New courses are added every month, so the library keeps growing after you buy.

Training that grows with your business

The catalog runs from beginner to advanced across IT, development, graphic design, finance, business, and marketing. That makes it easy to learn the parts of the business you’d otherwise outsource, whether that’s building a landing page, reading a balance sheet, or running a marketing campaign.

Built-in progress tracking keeps your place across courses. Finish one, and you’ll earn a course certification. Quarterly Q&A webinars let you put questions to instructors directly, and premium customer support is included.

Access works on desktop and mobile with no device limit, so you can study at your desk or squeeze in a lesson between meetings. All you need is an internet connection.

The value math is simple. At $17.97 for 1,000+ courses, you’re paying less than two cents per course offered, and you never pay again.

Redeem your code within 30 days of purchase. The library holds a 4.6 out of 5 rating from 673 verified buyers, and StackSkills carries a 4.6 out of 5 on Trustpilot. It’s also worth grabbing a second license as a gift for a team member.

For entrepreneurs who treat learning as an investment rather than an expense, this is the kind of deal worth waiting for.

Get lifetime access to EDU Unlimited by StackSkills for $17.97 (reg. $600.00) and start next year’s learning plan today.

StackSocial prices subject to change.