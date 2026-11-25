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TL;DR: Learn 14 languages for business and travel with a Babbel lifetime subscription, now $159 with code LEARN (reg. $299).

A business with international clients or suppliers depends on clear communication, and a language barrier can slow down every call, email, and negotiation. Translators and weekly tutors help, but those costs continue as long as the need does. A longer-term option is a Babbel lifetime subscription with all 14 of Babbel’s languages, and StackSocial’s early Black Friday promotion brings it to $159 with code LEARN (reg. $299).

Language lessons written by people, not AI

Babbel’s courses come from more than 150 linguists and language educators instead of an AI model or user-submitted content. Lessons focus on practical dialogue and cultural nuance, so you learn how people talk to each other in a meeting or over dinner rather than memorizing vocabulary lists. When researchers at Yale University studied Babbel, 100% of participants improved their oral proficiency in three months. Researchers at the City University of New York also found that complete beginners covered one college semester of Spanish in about 15 hours.

Each lesson takes 10 to 15 minutes, short enough to finish between meetings or on a commute. Speech recognition checks your pronunciation as you speak, and personalized review sessions bring back the words and grammar you’ve learned so they stay with you. Topics include dining, shopping, making friends, and business, so the phrases you practice are ones you’ll use on a client trip.

Your subscription includes all 14 languages, from Spanish, French, and German to Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, and Turkish. You can learn on your phone, tablet, or computer, and your progress syncs across devices. Before a flight, you can download lessons and keep studying offline. There’s no limit on devices, and updates are included.

This offer is for new Babbel users in the U.S. only. Codes must be redeemed in a web browser within 30 days of purchase, and the mobile app becomes available after that.

Learn the language your clients speak without paying for lessons every month.

During this early Black Friday sale, you can use code LEARN to get a Babbel Language Learning lifetime subscription for all languages for $159.

StackSocial prices subject to change.