In business, striking the right balance between doing the work and leading the work is key. The most effective leaders know when to roll up their sleeves and when to step back and guide.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At some point in your career, you'll probably ask yourself: Should I be doing the work, or should I be leading the work? Or, should I be doing both?

This came up in a recent conversation I had with some friends about what makes a great senior leader. It all boiled down to this: knowing when to roll up your sleeves and when to guide from the sidelines.

This is where the player-coach dynamic comes in.

Related: This 'Dream' Side Hustle Out-Earned Her Corporate Salary in 2 Years — Now It's a $2 Million Business

What's the difference between a player and a coach in business?

In the business world, a player is in the trenches. They're writing the code, closing the deal or putting together the presentation. In other words, they're on the field, moving fast and solving problems in real-time.

A coach, on the other hand, zooms out. They focus on vision, strategy and team development. Coaches help set the playbook and motivate others to execute it well. They're still in the game, just from a different angle.

But unlike in sports, where players often become coaches when their bodies give out, business folks don't age out of being players. That's the tricky part. The best leaders don't fully abandon the "player" mindset. They just get smarter about when to tap into that mentality.

Think about it like this: if you're always buried in the daily details, you're probably not leading. But if you're only floating up in the clouds, you risk losing touch with what's actually happening on the ground.

So, how do you hit that balance? Let's break it down.

Learn to let go (and mean it)

Let's face it, delegation can be hard. It was a challenge for me early on at Wistia, and I paid for it with late nights and missed leadership opportunities. Eventually, I realized that holding on too tightly wasn't just burning me out. It was also holding my team back by not giving them the opportunity to step in and grow.

At one point, during a financially tight stretch, we pulled back on a lot of our creative marketing. It felt like the right move; focus on the essentials, keep things centralized. But instead of stabilizing the business, we saw something unexpected: energy dropped. Then momentum did too. It became painfully clear that by trying to protect the business, we were actually limiting it. Creativity wasn't something we could manage top-down. We had to let go and trust the team to push forward.

This is where the player-coach dynamic really comes into play. A strong coach knows that stepping back creates room for players to develop. But a great coach also knows when to step in and play, without taking over. Learning to let go effectively is how you build trust, create autonomy and empower others to become better players and coaches themselves.

So, let go with intention. Be clear about what you're stepping away from and why. Make sure your team knows you trust them. And when you feel the urge to jump back in, pause and ask yourself: Is this actually helpful, or just my ego showing up?

Related: How to Delegate as a Business Owner

Don't be afraid to get in the weeds

Even if you're in a coaching role, it's still important to occasionally jump into the day-to-day work itself. Not to take over, but to stay sharp, earn credibility with your colleagues and understand the real challenges your team is up against.

At Wistia, we hold tri-annual business reviews. We come together in person, not just to give status updates, but to get in the weeds and argue about strategy. One recent session completely changed how we thought about our video product roadmap. Being in the room helped us spot disconnects that weren't obvious in our reports. Those debates, the friction, and the live whiteboarding gave us clarity that no slide deck ever could.

Pick one or two key areas where your involvement still makes sense. That can look like helping on a critical pitch, digging into a customer issue or building something alongside your team. This keeps you connected to the work and models a teamwork mentality to others.

Plus, it makes your feedback much more useful when you've actually spent time doing the work yourself.

Define what success looks like

Success looks different to players and coaches. When you're a player, you're focused on checking things off the list. Complete the task. Hit the goal. Done.

As a coach, your wins are less direct. It's watching your team nail a launch without your help. It's seeing someone you mentored take on bigger challenges and crush them. It's letting go and watching things go right. Coaching wins don't show up on the scoreboard right away. But give them time, and they're the ones that scale, stick, and compound.

So make sure you're not using "coach metrics" to measure player success and vice versa. Set appropriate goals, and don't forget to recognize and celebrate your team's wins when they meet them.

Being a great leader doesn't mean abandoning the skills that got you here. It means knowing when to apply them differently. So, ask yourself regularly: am I leading where I should be? Am I stepping in where it matters? Am I stepping back when that's what's best? Because the magic is in the mix.

The best leaders know when to take the shot and when to call the play. And they show up with a balance of confidence and humility — ready to guide, but also ready to step in when needed. That's the sweet spot. And that's the win.