Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Before you write a single line of copy, you need a clear answer to why someone should choose you over every other option competing for their attention.

Messaging is the full set of arguments your business makes for itself, and it needs to hold up against the actual objections your customers raise, not the scenarios your team imagined in a conference room.

The uncomfortable truth is that category leaders aren’t smarter than you, and they don’t have some proprietary growth hack you’re missing. What they have is discipline, applied differently at different stages.

Every founder has stared at an industry leader’s ad campaign and thought, “That’s what we need.” The reasoning feels sound. That brand is growing; that brand made this ad; therefore, the ad must be why it’s growing. So the founder hires a director who can shoot something similarly polished, picks the same three platforms and waits for the same results.

The results rarely come, and budget was never the missing ingredient. The real problem sits earlier than that. Founders studying a category leader almost always study the wrong version of them. They look at the leader today, serving tens of millions of users with broad, generic messaging built to resonate with every persona in the market at once, and they try to mimic that. But the leader didn’t start there. Facebook, for example, launched as an invitation-only network open only to students with a university email address, and that scarcity created a fear of missing out among a small, sharply defined first audience. The broad, everyone-welcome version came only after that early foothold was won. Reverse engineering a category leader is a smart move. Reverse engineering the wrong point in their timeline isn’t.

In my years running a mobile-first agency, I’ve sat across the table from founders trying to catch up to them, and the pattern is consistent. The brands that dominate their categories got four fundamentals right before they ever turned on an ad, and they keep getting them right long after the launch buzz fades. Positioning, messaging, creative and channel selection aren’t separate skills. They’re a sequence, and skipping ahead is what sinks most growth plans.

Your positioning has to answer one question first

Before you write a single line of copy, you need a clear answer to why someone should choose you over every other option competing for their attention. Category leaders have this answer nailed down internally long before the market ever sees a campaign. It shows up in how the sales team talks, how the product is built and how customer support responds to complaints.

Picture a two-person software startup that spends three months redesigning its logo and website before ever testing whether customers understood the old positioning in the first place. That’s a common trap. If your team can’t state in one sentence why you exist and who you exist for, no amount of creative or clever channel selection will fix that gap. You’ll just be spending money to advertise confusion, and confused customers don’t convert. They scroll past.

A tagline is not messaging. Messaging is the full set of arguments your business makes for itself, and it needs to hold up against the actual objections your customers raise, not the scenarios your team imagined in a conference room. I’ve watched founders workshop language for weeks that sounds impressive internally and falls flat the moment a real prospect asks “why should I care.”

Test your messaging against actual sales conversations and actual customer support tickets before you scale it into ads. If your support team fields the same three questions every week, your messaging should already answer them before the customer asks. That’s not a nice-to-have. That’s the whole job of messaging, and category leaders treat it that way.

Your channel choice should follow your strategy, not replace it

Here’s where founders lose the most time and money. A founder decides the business needs to be on TikTok, or that it needs video ads like a competitor’s, and treats the channel itself as the strategy. It isn’t. Channel selection should follow directly from where your positioning and messaging already resonate.

If you’re running a mobile app, this matters even more, because your app is competing for attention before a single paid ad ever runs. Your app store listing, your screenshots and the keywords you rank for are doing real marketing work the moment someone searches your category. That work only succeeds if the positioning underneath it is already solid. A founder who spends on paid user acquisition while ignoring app store optimization is filling a bucket with a hole in the bottom. Creative is the outfit. Strategy is the body wearing it. Founders who obsess over the outfit while ignoring the body end up with beautiful ads that don’t convert, because the fundamentals underneath were never built.

Discipline is what actually compounds over time

The uncomfortable truth is that category leaders aren’t smarter than you, and they don’t have some proprietary growth hack you’re missing. What they have is discipline, applied differently at different stages. They revisit their positioning as the market shifts. They retest their messaging as customer objections evolve. They treat channel selection as a live decision rather than a one-time setup.

A bigger spend buys reach. It doesn’t buy relevance, and reach without relevance is just an expensive way to be ignored. Massive brand growth comes from executing the fundamentals better than the competition, not from outspending it. But the fundamentals themselves change shape as you grow. A leader with millions of users has to speak to the common ground of every persona in their market, because that breadth is what their size demands. A founder without product market fit yet who tries to sound that broad from day one will resonate with none of those personas, because broad messaging is a privilege of scale, not a starting strategy.

Find the audience with the most acute version of the problem you solve. Win them completely before you widen the aperture. That’s the same path the leader you’re studying took before anyone called them a leader. Get your positioning right for the size you actually are and build messaging that survives real customer conversations. Starting early only gives you more time to refine and improve, and the founders who understand which stage they’re in will be the ones the next generation studies.