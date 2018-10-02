350,000 Amazon Workers Get Raises. 3 Things to Know Today.
- Amazon plans to raise the minimum wage for all employees to $15 an hour starting next month. About 250,000 full- and part-time employees, as well as 100,000 seasonal workers, will see a pay bump.
- In the first case of its kind, the FBI used a warrant to compel a suspect to unlock his phone with Face ID. The man was later charged with receiving and possessing child pornography.
- And former students of Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s coding boot camp say it definitely wasn’t worth the $13,200 price tag. Students allege courses were missing instructors, “live” sessions were pre-recorded, and lessons were full of typos and other errors.
